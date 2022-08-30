Michael Jackson’s death triggers help from medical community

Michael Jackson’s death triggers help from the medical community.

The renowned musician died from a propofol medication overdose and was discovered at his Los Angeles residence.

Jackson was found to have used astonishing amounts of narcotics during his lifespan.

Advertisement

Michael Jackson’s death triggers help from the medical community. After suffering a severe heart arrest in 2019, Jackson passed away.

The renowned musician died from a propofol medication overdose and was discovered at his Los Angeles residence.

Jackson was found to have used astonishing amounts of narcotics during his lifespan, which were prescribed to him by numerous doctors, despite the fact that he died of a drug overdose.

The following has been disclosed, according to the documentary, Who Really Killed Michael Jackson: Martinez contends that Michael was given free reign to set his own conditions, receive the medications he desired, when and when he desired, and that this allowed him to determine the circumstances that eventually led to his death. “They’re all to blame for his passing today,”

The singer reportedly had 19 phony IDs in order to obtain the medicines she wanted, according to another story.

“Doctor shopping was how Michael acquired all of these medications. Jackson saw several different doctors, and according to Dr. Harry Glassman, Jackson’s plastic surgeon, “He would go to ‘Doctor A’ and ask for a sedative, and then he would go to ‘Doctor B’ and may ask for the same one.

Advertisement

He continues, “Michael is, in large part, responsible for his own downfall, but he certainly received a lot of aid from the medical establishment.

Also Read Michael Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had 19 drug-related fake IDs Michael Jackson died in 2009 from an overdose of the drug...