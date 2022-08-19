The Next 365 Days, is now available on Netflix.

Many things were altered by the epidemic, but OTT content consumption was the biggest one. The first movie in the sensual thriller trilogy starring Michele Morrone, 365 Days, garnered a sizable fan following during the lockdown, turning the Italian actor into an overnight phenomenon. Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the film adaptation of Blanka Lipiska’s debut book attracted a sizable audience who were enthralled by the intense drama it featured and actresses like Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka.

Like any other business, Netflix quickly approved the sequels to the first movie when it became a success. Months after the release of the trilogy’s second instalment, 365 Days: This Day, in April, the third instalment, The Next 365 Days, is now available. The needless threequel has also been eliminated, as though the producers didn’t want us to forget how horribly the second movie was made. If there’s one lesson we’ve taken away from these erotic thrillers, it’s to not hold your breath for a deep narrative or dialogue. Follow the numerous turns that the makers toss your way, but be ready to not be surprised by them.

For those who saw the sequel, the shocking conclusion of This Day, in which it appeared that Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka) was going to pass away, it turns out that she survives, and the story picks up in the third instalment with her and Massimo (Michele Morrone) being in separate locations following the difficulties they faced in their relationship in the previous picture. The threequel begins with Laura (Sieklucka) travelling to Portugal with Olga Magdalena Lamparska to attend the Lagos fashion fair. There, she unexpectedly runs across Nacho’s (Simone Susinna) sister, who convinces her to think about giving him time to explain his side of the story. Nacho makes an effort to widen the chasm between Laura and Massimo while they strive to rebuild their relationship and get back their faith in one another. What remains to be seen is whether Laura will decide at the movie’s conclusion.

The problem with this threequel is that it seems to have the least purpose of the three. Because there isn’t enough material to support a whole movie about Laura’s struggle to decide between Nacho and Massimo, many erotic moments are inserted into the story. Of fact, these private moments are the franchise’s trademark, and without them, viewers would quickly stop going to the movies. As one might anticipate given the series, Laura, who is struggling to decide which course to take, even ends up experiencing a dream threesome sequence, as if that would provide her with the answers she was seeking.

One of the film’s most unsettling elements is that songs are played nonstop when scenes change, giving the impression that the music is used much more frequently than any conversation. With a two-hour running duration, the movie hardly manages to offer anything redeemable; in fact, it merely raises the question of why we are still forced to this complicated love triangle so soon after its terrible sequel. However, I will confess that there is one aspect of this movie that I appreciate, and that is the decision of the filmmakers to forgo the third novel’s plot events in favour of coming up with their own conclusion. Given that the movie’s ending is ambiguous and we don’t see Laura’s response when Massimo asks her, “Baby girl, are you back?” the directors chose this course because they knew that the book’s version would face harsh criticism.

We’ll have to wait and see if the unclear conclusion points to the potential for a fourth instalment in the series. The third instalment is basically a disappointing love triangle that lacks the substance to make itself into a full feature picture, in contrast to its sequel which attempted to turn things around with its twists and erotica. It’s an even more intolerable outing when the film’s flimsy premise and cringe-inducing dialogue are combined. There is no relief as the film keeps lowering its standards, from the love advice Laura receives from her mother until the conclusion when Michele’s Massimo offers a remark on love.

The performance in The Next 365 Days is identical to that in the first two movies. Even Michele Morrone’s rugged good looks, which previously attracted a lot of admirers in the past, can’t save this movie from its inevitable failure. You can tell what you might be in for if you decide to see this two-hour movie by the fact that it makes no attempt to tell a story that has something to say. You could rewatch the entire Stranger Things Season 4 finale in the same amount of time. Just saying, choose wisely.

Watch the trailer here:

