Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright reunited for romantic date night

Articles
  • Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright reunited for a romantic date night.
  • Michelle and Mark reconnected after an eight-week separation.
  • Michelle has been hard at work in Australia filming her most recent job, the upcoming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.
Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright got back together for a special harbour tour and date night in Sydney.
Michelle and Mark reconnected after an eight-week separation during which the actress was in Australia filming a new BBC drama.

The TV presenter, 35, and the former soap actor, 35, had a romantic harbour cruise in Sydney on Sunday, just days after Mark shared the key to their long-distance relationship’s success, providing a rare glimpse inside the couple’s marriage.

The married pair, who have been together since 2012 and have been married since 2015, then suited up and left for a fancy supper at Mr Wong’s Cantonese restaurant.

The former TOWIE star posted photos of a sea dip on Instagram on Monday and gushed about how much he was enjoying his stay in Sydney. Mark also praised the Australian way of life.

The lifestyle out here is unmatched, he wrote. Healthy, laid-back, and nothing is a problem for everyone.

For the past eight weeks, Michelle has been hard at work in Australia filming her most recent job, the upcoming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, which is set in the 1950s.

