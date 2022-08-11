Millie Bobby Brown reveals her struggle with loneliness.

She opened up about growing up in the spotlight as a child star.

She preferred playing characters that people could understand.

Millie Bobby Brown spoke candidly about her struggles with self-identity and how she once felt alone and disconnected.

The Stranger Things star, 18, opened up about growing up in the spotlight as a child star and dealing with online bullying for years in an interview with Allure.

It’s incredibly hard to be despised when you don’t know who you are yet, the actor said in response to a question on how she handled life in the spotlight.

“I wonder, ‘What do they dislike about me?'” Because I’m not sure who I am. It almost seems like saying, “Okay, I’ll try being this today.” They follow it by saying, “Oh no, I loathe that.” ‘Okay. Ignore that. Today, I’m going to strive to be this. I swear to God! I despise it when you do that,” she continued.

“Then you just start closing down because you wonder, ‘Who am I meant to be?'” Brown concluded. Who is it I’m supposed to be for them?

The actor continued by saying that she only uses Facebook and Instagram anymore, which are managed by someone else, on her phone.

“I began to develop further, with a lot of help from my family and friends. Understanding that I didn’t have to be anything they said I had to be helped. All I have to do is grow within. I did just that, Brown said.

Brown added that she struggled with loneliness and felt as though no one understood her, which is why she opted to play characters who other people can identify with.

She added, “I enjoyed being various individuals because I always struggled with self-identity and knowing who I was,” to her admission that she “always felt different growing up.”

“I always felt that I didn’t exactly belong in every setting I was in, even when I was a young person. I also experience some loneliness. In a crowded environment, I always felt pretty alone, like I was the only one of my kind, and like nobody ever really got me, she continued.

Because I felt like no one could relate to Millie, I preferred playing characters that people could understand and relate to, Brown said.

