Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan looks royal in latest bridal shoot

Minal Khan looks royal in latest bridal shoot

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan looks royal in latest bridal shoot

Minal Khan looks royal in latest bridal shoot

Advertisement

Minal Kha, a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model, began her career in show business as a child star but is now regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actors.

Minal Khan frequently stays out of the spotlight for a variety of reasons. Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is also a member of the entertainment industry and owns his own business, is Minal’s husband.

Minal Khan recently appeared in a bridal photoshoot for a well-known designer  Minal emanates grandeur while wearing a richly adorned crimson bridal gown by “Haris Shakeel Official,” and she looks absolutely stunning.

 

Minal Khan Nails Royalty In Latest Bridal Shoot

Advertisement

Minal Khan Nails Royalty In Latest Bridal Shoot

Minal Khan Nails Royalty In Latest Bridal Shoot

Minal Khan Nails Royalty In Latest Bridal Shoot

Minal Khan Nails Royalty In Latest Bridal Shoot

Minal Khan Nails Royalty In Latest Bridal Shoot

Minal Ahsan Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She made her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti and since then appeared in television serials including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, Hasad. Jalan and Ishq hai.

Advertisement

Also Read

Minal Khan reacts to shirtless picture of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Minal Khan reacts to shirtless picture of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's wedding was the talk of the town....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story