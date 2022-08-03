Minal Khan looks royal in latest bridal shoot

Minal Kha, a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model, began her career in show business as a child star but is now regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actors.

Minal Khan frequently stays out of the spotlight for a variety of reasons. Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is also a member of the entertainment industry and owns his own business, is Minal’s husband.

Minal Khan recently appeared in a bridal photoshoot for a well-known designer Minal emanates grandeur while wearing a richly adorned crimson bridal gown by “Haris Shakeel Official,” and she looks absolutely stunning.

Advertisement

Minal Ahsan Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She made her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti and since then appeared in television serials including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, Hasad. Jalan and Ishq hai.

Advertisement