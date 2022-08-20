Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan’s loved-up click with hubby goes viral

Minal Khan’s loved-up click with hubby goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan’s loved-up click with hubby goes viral

Minal Khan’s loved-up click with hubby goes viral

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan shared a picture with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Instagram.
  • Her PDA pictures always attract the attention of social media users.
  • The Jalan actress garnered a lot of praise from her fans.
Advertisement

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are one of the popular celebrity couples in the showbiz industry. They are the buzz of the town for their romantic chemistry and their PDA pictures always attract the attention of social media users.

The Jalan actress garnered a lot of praise from her fans and followers for looking very lovely in the most recent photos with her husband, Ahsan Mohsin.

Sharing this adorable picture on Instagram, Minal wrote, “Hey bestie” in the caption.

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Advertisement

The Nand actress is seen wearing a green oversized tea-shirt with blue jeans and sneakers. On the other hand, Ahsan Mohsin is wearing a brown floral tea shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Also Read

Minal Khan enjoys fun time with her in-laws: see photos
Minal Khan enjoys fun time with her in-laws: see photos

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan were recently seen enjoying the fun...

Fans adored the cute bonding of the love birds as their pictures received a lot of love and sweet comments.

Advertisement

Minal is popularly known for her leading role in several television serials including Adhoori Aurat, Mere Meherbaan, Gila Kiss Se Karain, and many more.

It should be noted that Minal and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021. The actress is an avid social media user and among the most followed celebrities.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Advertisement

Also Read

When Minal Khan revealed how she begged on Karachi’s streets
When Minal Khan revealed how she begged on Karachi’s streets

Minal Khan, a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model, began her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story