Minal Khan’s loved-up click with hubby goes viral

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are one of the popular celebrity couples in the showbiz industry. They are the buzz of the town for their romantic chemistry and their PDA pictures always attract the attention of social media users.

The Jalan actress garnered a lot of praise from her fans and followers for looking very lovely in the most recent photos with her husband, Ahsan Mohsin.

Sharing this adorable picture on Instagram, Minal wrote, “Hey bestie” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The Nand actress is seen wearing a green oversized tea-shirt with blue jeans and sneakers. On the other hand, Ahsan Mohsin is wearing a brown floral tea shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Fans adored the cute bonding of the love birds as their pictures received a lot of love and sweet comments.

Minal is popularly known for her leading role in several television serials including Adhoori Aurat, Mere Meherbaan, Gila Kiss Se Karain, and many more.

It should be noted that Minal and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021. The actress is an avid social media user and among the most followed celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

