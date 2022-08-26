Mira and Shahid are one of Bollywood’s cutest couples.

Mira and Shahid are one of Bollywood’s cutest couples. The pair married in 2015 and have since become couple goals. Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. On September 5, 2018, Zain Kapoor joined the family of three. Shahid and Mira’s daughter Misha turned 6 today, and Mira posted a sweet photo of her.

The young mother captioned the shot, “My darling child, you’re our sunshine!” Shine bright, sweet 6! I’m happy to be your mama since you have a pure heart. “Love you!” Misha wears a striped minidress and white shoes.

Mira published an Instagram photo yesterday to celebrate Misha’s 6th birthday. Mira Kapoor posted a flashback photo from before Misha’s birth in 2016. Mira’s husband Shahid Kapoor took the snapshot, making a funny expression as Mira appears fatigued. Her caption stated, “6 years ago… Already? Then the finest.” Ishaan Khatter, Mira’s brother-in-law, left several hearts on her post. Kiara Advani remarked “Awwww Happy Happy Birthday” with a heart.

Mira Rajput updates her admirers on social media. Mira posted a photo with Misha Kapoor recently. In the photo, the two were swimming. She captioned it “Virgo Girls” with #DontMessWithUs.

Shahid Kapoor’s next film will be Ali Abbas Zafar’s action flick, their first collaboration. Shahid will premiere on OTT alongside Raj and DK’s Farzi.

