Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mira Kapoor celebrates Misha’s 6th birthday with an adorable photo.
Mira Kapoor celebrates Misha’s 6th birthday with an adorable photo.

Mira Kapoor celebrates Misha’s 6th birthday with an adorable photo.

Articles
Advertisement
Mira Kapoor celebrates Misha’s 6th birthday with an adorable photo.

Mira Kapoor celebrates Misha’s 6th birthday with an adorable photo.

Advertisement
  • Mira and Shahid are one of Bollywood’s cutest couples.
  • The pair married in 2015 and have since become couple goals. Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. On September 5, 2018, 
  • The pair married in 2015 and have since become couple goals.
Advertisement

Mira and Shahid are one of Bollywood’s cutest couples. The pair married in 2015 and have since become couple goals. Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. On September 5, 2018, Zain Kapoor joined the family of three. Shahid and Mira’s daughter Misha turned 6 today, and Mira posted a sweet photo of her.

The young mother captioned the shot, “My darling child, you’re our sunshine!” Shine bright, sweet 6! I’m happy to be your mama since you have a pure heart. “Love you!” Misha wears a striped minidress and white shoes.

Mira Kapoor

Mira published an Instagram photo yesterday to celebrate Misha’s 6th birthday. Mira Kapoor posted a flashback photo from before Misha’s birth in 2016. Mira’s husband Shahid Kapoor took the snapshot, making a funny expression as Mira appears fatigued. Her caption stated, “6 years ago… Already? Then the finest.” Ishaan Khatter, Mira’s brother-in-law, left several hearts on her post. Kiara Advani remarked “Awwww Happy Happy Birthday” with a heart.

Mira Rajput updates her admirers on social media. Mira posted a photo with Misha Kapoor recently. In the photo, the two were swimming. She captioned it “Virgo Girls” with #DontMessWithUs.

Shahid Kapoor’s next film will be Ali Abbas Zafar’s action flick, their first collaboration. Shahid will premiere on OTT alongside Raj and DK’s Farzi.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mira Kapoor displays her first baby bump alongside Shahid Kapoor
Mira Kapoor displays her first baby bump alongside Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor's elder daughter Misha turns 6 years old today. The parents...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elizabeth Banks on 'Cocaine Bear's' Sam Raimi & John tributes
Elizabeth Banks on 'Cocaine Bear's' Sam Raimi & John tributes
Ananya Panday Bandra streets on Sunday
Ananya Panday Bandra streets on Sunday
Jenna Lyons of
Jenna Lyons of "RHONY" says that when Lizzy resigned, "everyone was startled"
Prince Harry will
Prince Harry will "reckon" the "racist royal": "for Meghan Markle"
Srha Asghar and husband Umer share first pictures of their son
Srha Asghar and husband Umer share first pictures of their son
The Baba Yaga appears in a new poster for 'John Wick 4'
The Baba Yaga appears in a new poster for 'John Wick 4'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story