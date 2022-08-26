Mira Kapoor displays her first baby bump alongside Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor’s elder daughter Misha turns 6 years old today.

The parents marked the big day with a special birthday post on Instagram.

Shahid is prepping for his debut web project ‘Farzi.’

Mira Kapoor brought an excursion down the world of fond memories to share one of her fondest minutes from her most memorable pregnancy.

Offering an image to hubby Shahid Kapoor, “Mira wrote, 6 years ago, that night, this moment…Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever.”

In the photograph, Shahid was seen clicking a selfie with Mira as she supported her child knock. Mira’s senior girl Misha turns 6 years of age today.

The guardians denoted this important day with an extraordinary birthday post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid’s sibling Ishaan Khatter took to the remarks segment and dropped a lot of red emoticons. His ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Kiara Advani stated, “Awwww Happy Happy Birthday.”

Shahid and Mira dole out major nurturing objectives. They are much of the time seen sharing fun minutes and blissful bits of their children on Instagram.

Both make an honest effort to get their children far from the media glare.

In the interim, on the work front, Shahid is preparing for his presentation web project ‘Farzi’, where he depicts the job of a humble craftsman resolving of his granddad’s print machine who has planned a definitive con work – a wrongdoing remarkably fit to him.

Helmed by Raj and DK, the series is supposed to deliver one year from now.

