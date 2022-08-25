Mira seems impatient as she waits for Misha to be born in the photo, while Shahid lies on her lap making hilarious faces. “6 years ago, that night, this moment… Already? Then the best.” Ishaan Khatter, the young mom’s brother-in-law, loved the photo and commented with multiple red heart emojis. Kiara Advani wrote “Happy Birthday” with a red heart emoji. Commenters added heart and love emoticons.

Recently, Shahid and Mira were seen dancing at her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. Mira took to the ‘gram and shared a video, in which Mira looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pretty yellow salwar suit. On the other hand, Shahid was seen donning a white shirt with a pair of black trousers. Moreover, their adorable chemistry was undeniable, as Shahid twirled Mira around. Sharing the video, Mira wrote a sweet caption that read, “I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji) Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy…You guys make us believe in everlasting love.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.