Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mira Kapoor drops PIC with Shahid Kapoor when she was pregnant with Misha
Mira Kapoor drops PIC with Shahid Kapoor when she was pregnant with Misha

Mira Kapoor drops PIC with Shahid Kapoor when she was pregnant with Misha

Articles
Advertisement
Mira Kapoor drops PIC with Shahid Kapoor when she was pregnant with Misha

Mira Kapoor drops PIC with Shahid Kapoor when she was pregnant with Misha

Advertisement
  • The couple is active on social media and posts cute photos of themselves.
  • Shahid wed Mira in 2015.
  • Misha Kapoor was born on August 16, 2016.
Advertisement
Mira seems impatient as she waits for Misha to be born in the photo, while Shahid lies on her lap making hilarious faces. “6 years ago, that night, this moment… Already? Then the best.” Ishaan Khatter, the young mom’s brother-in-law, loved the photo and commented with multiple red heart emojis. Kiara Advani wrote “Happy Birthday” with a red heart emoji. Commenters added heart and love emoticons.
Mira Kapoor

Recently, Shahid and Mira were seen dancing at her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. Mira took to the ‘gram and shared a video, in which Mira looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pretty yellow salwar suit. On the other hand, Shahid was seen donning a white shirt with a pair of black trousers. Moreover, their adorable chemistry was undeniable, as Shahid twirled Mira around. Sharing the video, Mira wrote a sweet caption that read, “I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji) Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy…You guys make us believe in everlasting love.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

Also Read

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Mira Kapoor lives her moment by skydiving in Dubai
‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Mira Kapoor lives her moment by skydiving in Dubai

Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's wife, is a social media sensation. She may...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story