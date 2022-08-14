Mira Rajput describes one of her “most crazy” moments

Mira Rajput shared pictures and video of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

She was reunited with almost all her cousins on the occasion.

Her kids were also in attendance as well as her parents and her kids’ family.

Mira Rajput, spouse of entertainer Shahid Kapoor, had a ton of fun this Raksha Bandhan as she rejoined with practically the entirety of her cousins on the event.

She has now shared pictures from her Raksha Bandhan festivities which likewise ended up being a get-together of the future, that is her children and their cousins.

Mira shared a video to show how she and her more distant family commended the celebration of Raksha Bandhan by playing out the customs and savoring scrumptious food.

She composed alongside the video on Instagram, “After so many years all of us cousins together (almost all) for Rakhi and didn’t realise it was going to be the longest and most chaotic one yet.

While it’s usually been just us, this one was taken over by our kids, a new generation of cousins. The younger lot, excited to get presents, dress up and feel festive, and the older lot; cringing at literally everything including us.”

She added, “Pulled from my sister’s household tradition, we tie a Loomba to our Bhabhis too, because it’s sweet and well we just want to call them Bhabhi for that one day. Dhokla, samosa and laddoos for old times sake, Dadima’s Rakhi poem recitation for each Rakhi being tied and the big Didi’s yelling at the rest to try and get photos: Time goes by, but it’s these traditions that keep us together.”

Mira Rajput with her cousins (left) and with her more distant family (right) on Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira shared an awe-inspiring gathering picture that had her age as well as that of her folks and her children in participation.

The photograph showed Mira remaining behind the couch alongside her sisters and her little girl Misha and child Zain sitting on the floor close to the table.

She shared picture that just had her kin and cousins presenting on the couch. She subtitled it, “Brother and Sister Inc.” Another collage showed her tying a rakhi to her sisters-in-law and went with the caption, “Bhaiyas and Bhabhis.”

