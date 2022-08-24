Kiara went on the popular talk show for the first time, but Shahid kept doing it every season.

Kiara went on the popular talk show for the first time, but Shahid kept doing it every season. The actors who worked together on the Kabir Singh movie had a lot of interesting conversations, told some honest and funny truths, and talked about both their personal and professional lives. Speaking of this, Shahid talked about his relationship with his wife Mira Rajput. He said that she was one of the few people who understood the two sides of his personality.

During the episode, KJo asked Shahid if he had planned to marry Mira, who wasn’t part of the B’Town crowd. Shahid answered, “So for me, it was very easy. I have two sides that are very different. One is what people think of me because I’m an actor. You already know about the fraternity, the glitz, and the glamour. I also have a side that is very homey and spiritual. I have a strong faith, and I don’t eat meat.

I don’t drink. I have all of those things, so it has always been hard for me to find someone who could understand both sides of me. And that was really hard for me. And when I was 34, I was ready to settle down. Because I had lived alone for more than ten years. And right then, everything came up through family and friends. But it just happened, and we met, and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. And I feel like she adds a lot to my life. She makes me feel balanced and normal, and we have beautiful children together. I’m very happy about that.”

