Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mira Rajput understands Shahid Kapoor’s fashionable and spiritual sides, he claims

Mira Rajput understands Shahid Kapoor’s fashionable and spiritual sides, he claims

Articles
Advertisement
Mira Rajput understands Shahid Kapoor’s fashionable and spiritual sides, he claims

Mira Rajput understands Shahid Kapoor’s fashionable and spiritual sides, he claims

Advertisement
  • Kiara went on the popular talk show for the first time, but Shahid kept doing it every season.
  • Speaking of this, Shahid talked about his relationship with his wife Mira Rajput.
  • He said that she was one of the few people who understood the two sides of his personality
Advertisement

Kiara went on the popular talk show for the first time, but Shahid kept doing it every season. The actors who worked together on the Kabir Singh movie had a lot of interesting conversations, told some honest and funny truths, and talked about both their personal and professional lives. Speaking of this, Shahid talked about his relationship with his wife Mira Rajput. He said that she was one of the few people who understood the two sides of his personality.

During the episode, KJo asked Shahid if he had planned to marry Mira, who wasn’t part of the B’Town crowd. Shahid answered, “So for me, it was very easy. I have two sides that are very different. One is what people think of me because I’m an actor. You already know about the fraternity, the glitz, and the glamour. I also have a side that is very homey and spiritual. I have a strong faith, and I don’t eat meat.

I don’t drink. I have all of those things, so it has always been hard for me to find someone who could understand both sides of me. And that was really hard for me. And when I was 34, I was ready to settle down. Because I had lived alone for more than ten years. And right then, everything came up through family and friends. But it just happened, and we met, and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. And I feel like she adds a lot to my life. She makes me feel balanced and normal, and we have beautiful children together. I’m very happy about that.”

Also Read

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput fights on the speed of the fan daily
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput fights on the speed of the fan daily

Couples may quarrel over anything, and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor confirmed this...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story