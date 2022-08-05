Miss Universe India sued by Upasana Singh

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was set to make her debut in entertainment industry with Bai Ji Kuttange.

Producer Upasana Singh has filed a civil suit against Harnaaz for breach of contract.

She claims that she gave her a chance to act in the film when she was not Miss Universe.

Miss Universe India, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who hails from Punjab made India glad after she packed away the crown of Miss Universe in the year 2021.

She brought the sought after title home in the wake of 21 monotonous years. At present, she is raising a ruckus around town as she has arrived in lawful difficulty after entertainer and maker Upasana Singh recorded a common suit against Harnaaz Sandhu in the Chandigarh region court on Thursday for ‘break of agreement.’

Harnaaz was good to go to make her presentation in media outlets with the impending Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange.

Upasana said that Harnaaz has now would not give dates for the film advancements regardless of having consented to an arrangement to make herself accessible face to face and essentially.

Upasana added that she allowed Harnaaz an opportunity in the film when she was not the Miss Universe. “I allowed Harnaaz an opportunity to act in the film ‘Bai ji Kuttange’.

This, however I additionally made ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ in which Harnaaz is the courageous woman too,” expressed Upasana outside the court. Further, Upasana said, “Harnaaz should allow us 25 days from her timetable yet she didn’t, we mentioned her to allow us 5 days however she didn’t.”

She said that the film is certainly not a little financial plan and she has spent an enormous total on this film. Upasana has likewise asserted harms of Rs 1 crore from Harnaaz. Not simply Bai ji Kuttange, she likewise made Harnaaz the champion in the Punjabi film, Yaara Diyan Poo Baran.

In the interim, aside from Harnaaz, Bai Ji Kuttange likewise stars Dev Kharoud and Gurpreet Ghuggi and is coordinated by Smeep Kang. Aside from creating the film, Upasana Singh has likewise acted in it.