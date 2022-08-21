Miss Universe will accept married contestants in 2023

Miss Universe will accept married ladies.

Marriage and parenthood won’t influence eligibility after 2023.

Miss Universe 2021 is India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.

Miss Universe will allow married women to compete, a historic decision. Miss Universe allows moms and married women in the competition. Marriage and parenthood won’t influence candidates’ eligibility after 2023.

Miss Universe winners must be single throughout their reign until now. Miss Universe winners have historically been encouraged to avoid pregnancy, excluding mothers.

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza applauded the rule change.

“I honestly love that this is happening. Just like society changes and women are now occupying leadership positions where in the past only men could, it was about time pageants changed and opened up to women with families,” Andrea said in an interview.

Miss Universe 2021 is India’s Harnaaz Sandhu. Harnaaz Sandhu, from Punjab, represented India at Eilat, Israel. Before Harnaaz Sandhu, only Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won Miss Universe.

