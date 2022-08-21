Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Miss Universe will accept married contestants in 2023

Miss Universe will accept married contestants in 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Miss Universe will accept married contestants in 2023

Miss Universe will accept married contestants in 2023

Advertisement
  • Miss Universe will accept married ladies.
  • Marriage and parenthood won’t influence eligibility after 2023.
  • Miss Universe 2021 is India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.
Advertisement

Miss Universe will allow married women to compete, a historic decision. Miss Universe allows moms and married women in the competition. Marriage and parenthood won’t influence candidates’ eligibility after 2023.

Miss Universe winners must be single throughout their reign until now. Miss Universe winners have historically been encouraged to avoid pregnancy, excluding mothers.

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza applauded the rule change.

“I honestly love that this is happening. Just like society changes and women are now occupying leadership positions where in the past only men could, it was about time pageants changed and opened up to women with families,” Andrea said in an interview.

Miss Universe 2021 is India’s Harnaaz Sandhu. Harnaaz Sandhu, from Punjab, represented India at Eilat, Israel. Before Harnaaz Sandhu, only Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won Miss Universe.

Also Read

Miss Universe faces backlash for holding pageant in Israel
Miss Universe faces backlash for holding pageant in Israel

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was named Miss Universe early Monday in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story