Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mithilesh Chaturvedi died: Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt letter

Mithilesh Chaturvedi died: Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt letter

Articles
Advertisement
Mithilesh Chaturvedi died: Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt letter

Mithilesh Chaturvedi died: Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt letter

Advertisement
  • Mithilesh Chaturvedi was one of the seasoned actors in the entertainment industry.
  • He was a part of several television shows, films, and plays.
  • His son-in-law confirmed his death on Facebook.
Advertisement

Mithilesh Chaturvedi is one of the carefully prepared entertainers in media outlets, who bid goodbye to the world, abandoning everybody in a profound state.

The entertainer surrendered to heart failure on August 3, in his old neighborhood, Lucknow.

He was a piece of a few network shows, movies, and plays. His child in-regulation Ashish Chaturvedi made a post on Facebook where he affirmed Mithilesh’s passing.

The post read, “Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I’ve had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP (sic)”

Mithilesh Chaturvedi worked together with Hrithik Roshan for many movies and the last option is shocked by his passing news.

Advertisement

Hrithik took to his Twitter to communicate his melancholy and said that he feels lucky to have gotten the opportunity of working with him.

The post read, “Considerations and supplications for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran entertainer who I’ve had the delight of working with various times. You will be remembered fondly. Tear (sic)”

Movie producer Hansal Mehta likewise honored Mithilesh Chaturvedi with a post via web-based entertainment. He shared the late entertainer’s photograph and expressed, “Tear Mithileshji”. Chaturvedi assumed the part of the popular legal counselor Ram Jethmalani in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Rajesh Kumar, who played Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s child in the network show, Neeli Chhatri Wale, is devastated by this information. In a restrictive meeting, Rajesh said, “Didn’t know his condition was bad. There’s a complete sense of void. Everything is just coming back in flashes.”

Discussing Mithilesh Chaturvedi, he was brought into the world in 1954 in Lucknow and is an eminent theater character. After the theater, he dug into films and procured acknowledgment with Ram Gopal Varma’s film, Satya. Aside from this, he acted in films like Asoka, Koi…Mil Gaya, Aks, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha among others.

Advertisement

Also Read

Miss Universe India sued by Upasana Singh
Miss Universe India sued by Upasana Singh

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was set to make her debut in entertainment industry...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
At least 6,000 Ukrainian kids are hold by Russia for
At least 6,000 Ukrainian kids are hold by Russia for "political re-education"
Natasa and Hardik share official wedding photos from the Udaipur ceremony
Natasa and Hardik share official wedding photos from the Udaipur ceremony
Zoya Nasir gives Ushna Shah a sweet birthday surprise
Zoya Nasir gives Ushna Shah a sweet birthday surprise
Tristan Thompson hints a possible reconciliation with ex with his reply
Tristan Thompson hints a possible reconciliation with ex with his reply
Imran Abbas & Simi Chahal to share screen in new Punjabi film
Imran Abbas & Simi Chahal to share screen in new Punjabi film
Cate Blanchett speaks out on the culture of cancellation
Cate Blanchett speaks out on the culture of cancellation
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story