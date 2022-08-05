Mithilesh Chaturvedi died: Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt letter

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was one of the seasoned actors in the entertainment industry.

He was a part of several television shows, films, and plays.

His son-in-law confirmed his death on Facebook.

The post read, “Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I’ve had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP (sic)”

Mithilesh Chaturvedi worked together with Hrithik Roshan for many movies and the last option is shocked by his passing news.

Hrithik took to his Twitter to communicate his melancholy and said that he feels lucky to have gotten the opportunity of working with him.

Movie producer Hansal Mehta likewise honored Mithilesh Chaturvedi with a post via web-based entertainment. He shared the late entertainer’s photograph and expressed, “Tear Mithileshji”. Chaturvedi assumed the part of the popular legal counselor Ram Jethmalani in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Rajesh Kumar, who played Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s child in the network show, Neeli Chhatri Wale, is devastated by this information. In a restrictive meeting, Rajesh said, “Didn’t know his condition was bad. There’s a complete sense of void. Everything is just coming back in flashes.”

Discussing Mithilesh Chaturvedi, he was brought into the world in 1954 in Lucknow and is an eminent theater character. After the theater, he dug into films and procured acknowledgment with Ram Gopal Varma’s film, Satya. Aside from this, he acted in films like Asoka, Koi…Mil Gaya, Aks, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha among others.

