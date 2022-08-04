Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

Articles
Advertisement
Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

Advertisement
  • Mithilesh Chaturvedi was well-known for his appearances in television and motion pictures.
  • The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on August 3 and passed away.
  • He has been onscreen alongside some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, like Salman and Hrithik.
Advertisement

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was shifted to Lucknow for better health care due to a heart ailment. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on August 3 and passed away.

On August 3, Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who was well-known for his appearances in television and motion pictures, passed suddenly.

Also Read

Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser, track to be out on August 8
Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser, track to be out on August 8

Brahimstra - Part One: Shiva will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu,...

According to sources, the actor had a heart condition and was transferred to Lucknow for a faster recovery. The actor reportedly died following a heart arrest.

For those who are unaware, Mithilesh Chaturvedi has been onscreen alongside some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14
Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan will host the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season...

Advertisement

The news of his demise was confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi, who took to Facebook, to confirm the news with the help of a small tribute saying, “Aap duniya ke sabse achhe pita the, aapnde mujhe daamad nahi balki ek bete ki tarah apna prem diya, bhagwan aapki aatma ko shaanti pradhan karein” ( You have been the best father, you have never treated me as just your son-in-law but as your son, you have always give me that love, may god bless your soul.)

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story