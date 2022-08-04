Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was well-known for his appearances in television and motion pictures.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was shifted to Lucknow for better health care due to a heart ailment. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on August 3 and passed away.

For those who are unaware, Mithilesh Chaturvedi has been onscreen alongside some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi, who took to Facebook, to confirm the news with the help of a small tribute saying, “Aap duniya ke sabse achhe pita the, aapnde mujhe daamad nahi balki ek bete ki tarah apna prem diya, bhagwan aapki aatma ko shaanti pradhan karein” ( You have been the best father, you have never treated me as just your son-in-law but as your son, you have always give me that love, may god bless your soul.)