Mixed reaction of Team Maula Jutt after watching trailer

Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the main characters in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.

Here is the exciting trailer for The Legend of Maula Jatt, in which we will witness some of our favorite actors put their Punjabi skills to the test.

After watching the trailer, the cast expressed how thrilled and excited they were about the movie.

Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi were interested in reading the YouTube comments from the general public. Humaima became upset at it. Goher and Mahira were ecstatic and joyful. Additionally eager were Ammara and Sadaf Fawad. Here is a stunning star-produced private video.