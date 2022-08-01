Advertisement
Edition: English
Model Fia Khan blessed with baby girl 'Alisa'

Articles
Fia Khan has been blessed with a cute baby girl. Fia is married to a Turkish man named Tolga Erken, and the two of them are so cute together. Alisa Erken is Fia’s third daughter. She also has two cute daughters.

The model Fia Khan kept her fans up to date on her pregnancy. She put up photos of everything, from her court wedding to the gender reveal and baby shower. She also put up photos of her pregnancy, which quickly went viral. Before going to the hospital today, Fia Khan told her fans what was going on and asked them to pray for her health. After a few hours, Fia Erken posted on Instagram that her little angel had arrived. Fia Khan wrote, “Alisa Erken has arrived, Alhamdulillah”.

