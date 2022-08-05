Model Sophia Mirza confesses planning robbery and stabbing ex-husband

Sopha Mirza, a model, and actress from Lahore, is in danger when her ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor issued a Rs500 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The 44-year-old actress married Umer Farooq Zahoor in 2006, but they later divorced. Her identical twin daughters are content to live with their father in Dubai.

In the court’s later proceedings, the actress admitted that she prepared a grand theft at her husband’s home to take half a million Dhiram in cash and money, and she stabbed him with a knife, according to the news report.

Also Read Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child after being forced by her mother Sophia Mirza claims her mother pressured her to abort her first child...

According to the news shared by Daily Pakistan, the actress Sophia Mirza gave a written statement, which says, “I conspired to steal from my husband’s safe at his residence in Dubai in Emaar Tower number 2, Apartment 405. In this conspiracy, my maid “Razzia” was involved along with a close friend of mine Ms Nasrin who is an air hostess in Emirates airline.”

Advertisement

She later on quoted that she had to change her plan of theft and she converted it into robbery so that the chances of her getting caught will be reduced, she said that she planned the robbery and for that, she had to hire a gang from Pakistan. In a written statement, she also admitted that she planned to kill her husband as well and discussed the plan with Dr. Asad, who was a renowned doctor in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Asad instantly informed her ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor about the robbery and assault plan. “Unfortunately, the plan of mine was disclosed to my husband, admitted Sophia Mirza. Here are the pictures of her statement shared by a web portal Naya Dour.