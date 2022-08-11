Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt radiates charm as she wears colorful outfit

With all the amazing work she has done and the great work she still has ahead of her, Alia Bhatt is currently the lady of the moment. The actress is enjoying a successful run because of Darlings, her most recent Netflix release.

Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma share the key roles in the film. In an attempt to persuade fans that she tries to read as many of their comments as possible, Alia opted to read some of the comments that have been sent her way since the film’s premiere.

This new film required a new look, and we think the one she chose is really amazing because it balances various elements of her costume, making it appear colorful and blingy but still sophisticated.

