Momal Sheikh throws a party on her daughter’s second birthday

A star-studded lineage runs in Momal Sheikh’s family. In both the cinema and theatre sectors, her father Javed Sheikh is without a doubt Pakistan’s best actor.

In addition to having uncles like Saleem Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari, as well as a cousin named Shahroz Sabzwari, Momal also has a brother who is a successful actor in Shahzad Sheikh.

Though she came from a family of actors, Momal, in an interesting turn of events, never worked in the business. As soon as she wed her spouse Nader Nawaz, she began acting.

Momal invited her family, friends, and their children to a really enjoyable celebration. A large number of her friends, her brother’s family, and her father Javed Sheikh were all seen there. Aleha, a young girl, got a stunning cake with a jungle theme.

All of the attendees were dressed in white, which gave the event a really ethereal and tidy appearance. Here are some pictures of Momal and little Aleha from her fun-filled second birthday celebration.

