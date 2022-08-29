Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Momin Saqib meets Virat kholi and Hardik Pandya in Dubai

Momin Saqib meets Virat kholi and Hardik Pandya in Dubai

Articles
Advertisement
Momin Saqib meets Virat kholi and Hardik Pandya in Dubai

Momin Saqib meets Virat kholi and Hardik Pandya in Dubai

Advertisement
  • Momin is an Instagram sensation and is remarkable with his comic timings.
  • Momin shared a series of videos on his Instagram account.
  • He can be seen interacting with Indian players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.
Advertisement

Remember the viral Pakistani fan @mominsaqib from the 2019 World Cup? Saqib became famous with his “maaro mujhe maaro” jibe on the Pakistan team after they lost to arch-rivals India in the quadrennial event.

On Sunday, Saqib shared a series of videos on his Instagram where he can be seen interacting with Indian players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. This was after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in an Asia Cup encounter in Dubai.

Watch the video below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Advertisement

More about Momin, the young fellow is basically from Lahore and has done his showbiz career’s first film ‘Dam Mastam’ in which he was the supporting cast in the film.

Momin is an Instagram sensation and is remarkable with his comic timings.

The film Dam mastam was produced by Adnan Siddiqui. Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan played the lead roles.

Also Read

Momin Saqib and Malala Yousafzai teamed up with Oxford Pakistan Programme
Momin Saqib and Malala Yousafzai teamed up with Oxford Pakistan Programme

Malala Yousafzai and Momin Saqib teamed up with Oxford Pakistan Programme. On...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jesse James denies cheating on pregnant wife
Jesse James denies cheating on pregnant wife
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins
Prince Harry Sends Message — Dressed as Spider-Man
Prince Harry Sends Message — Dressed as Spider-Man
Sharna Burgess Says She Depends on Her Mom 'A Lot'
Sharna Burgess Says She Depends on Her Mom 'A Lot'
Mariah Carey's 'Winter Wonderland' promises a 'festive metaverse experience'
Mariah Carey's 'Winter Wonderland' promises a 'festive metaverse experience'
Prince William Opens Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William Opens Earthshot Prize Awards
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story