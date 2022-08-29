Momin Saqib meets Virat kholi and Hardik Pandya in Dubai

Momin is an Instagram sensation and is remarkable with his comic timings.

Momin shared a series of videos on his Instagram account.

He can be seen interacting with Indian players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

Remember the viral Pakistani fan @mominsaqib from the 2019 World Cup? Saqib became famous with his “maaro mujhe maaro” jibe on the Pakistan team after they lost to arch-rivals India in the quadrennial event.

On Sunday, Saqib shared a series of videos on his Instagram where he can be seen interacting with Indian players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. This was after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in an Asia Cup encounter in Dubai.

Watch the video below:

More about Momin, the young fellow is basically from Lahore and has done his showbiz career’s first film ‘Dam Mastam’ in which he was the supporting cast in the film.

The film Dam mastam was produced by Adnan Siddiqui. Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan played the lead roles.

