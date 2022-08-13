Mona Singh Defends her role in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Mona Singh’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been getting bad reviews since the trailer came out.

The 40-year-old actress plays Aamir’s mother, who is 57 years old.

Fans said that Mona didn’t fit the character because of the reference to the first Forrest Gump,

Advertisement

Mona Singh finally defended her role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which has been getting bad reviews since the trailer came out.

In the movie, the 40-year-old actress plays Aamir’s mother, who is 57 years old. This was the main reason why the movie was criticised.

Fans said that Mona didn’t fit the character because of the reference to the first Forrest Gump, in which Sally Field, then 48, played Tom Hanks’s mother when he was 38.

At the time, fans thought it was a good age difference.

According to Hindustan Times, Mona finally spoke up to say: “I didn’t want to talk about it before because I wanted people to go see the movie. I work in the theatre. I’m not playing Aamir Khan’s mother; I’m paying Laal’s mother. As Laal gets older in the movie, so do I.”

She went on to say: “It’s not a biopic of Aamir Khan where he’s 57 and I’m 40 and play his mother. That’s not right.”

Advertisement

“I honestly never thought for a second that I might be doing something wrong. I was so sure that most people wouldn’t notice the difference in ages after seeing the movie, “Mona told us.

After 3 Idiots in 2009, Mona and Aamir have worked together again on screen.

When Laal Singh Chaddha came out on August 11, it only made INR 12crore on its first day at the box office, which was not very good.

Also Read Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial, see photos Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, the cast of Laal Singh...