Monica, O My Darling Netflix trailer, release date and cast

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Netflix will finally unveil the much-anticipated trailer for Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming crime thriller Monica, O My Darling.

The narrative of a man who invents a murderous plot while trying to win large with some risky associates is told in Monica, O My Darling.

The storyline features treachery, blackmail, desire, blood, mystery, and a rollercoaster of dark secrets.

Cast:

Huma Qureshi

Radika Apte

The Vasan Basla-directed film is scheduled to make its Netflix debut in November 2022. Soon, the precise date will be made public.

Watch the trailer below:

