Monica, O My Darling Netflix trailer, release date and cast

‘Monica O My Darling’ teaser seems quite intriguing
The entire "Monica O My Darling" teaser is full with enjoyable moments....
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Netflix will finally unveil the much-anticipated trailer for Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming crime thriller Monica, O My Darling.
The narrative of a man who invents a murderous plot while trying to win large with some risky associates is told in Monica, O My Darling.
The storyline features treachery, blackmail, desire, blood, mystery, and a rollercoaster of dark secrets.
Cast:
The Vasan Basla-directed film is scheduled to make its Netflix debut in November 2022. Soon, the precise date will be made public.
Watch the trailer below:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.