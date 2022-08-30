‘Monica O My Darling’ teaser seems quite intriguing

The entire “Monica O My Darling” teaser is full with enjoyable moments.

The entire “Monica O My Darling” teaser is full with enjoyable moments. According to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao hails from a little village called “Angola,” which seems extremely exotic. The teaser’s caption reads, “The prince of Angola has a lot more to him than his story,” though.

Ironically, we witness Huma Qureshi telling Rao, “Teri narrative acchi hai,” meaning “Tu talented nahi hai.” The trailer is full with endearing language that makes one smile right away. In the teaser, Qureshi exhibits a wide range of emotions. The woman played by Radhika Apte has an intriguing appearance and a convincing Mumbai accent. The main lesson to be learned from the teaser is that each character stands out and has a unique strong characteristic, including Sikandar Kher’s character who is shown torturing Rao.

Vasan Bala wrote and helmed the noir criminal comedy, which will be available on Netflix soon. The release date has not yet been made public.