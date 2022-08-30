Advertisement
Moomal Khalid’s adorable vacation pictures goes viral

  • Moomal Khalid has worked in the theatrical profession.
  • Despite her tremendous talent and lack of effort, she is talented.
  • She also posts photos of herself and her baby on Instagram.
Moomal Khalid has worked in the theatrical profession. Despite her tremendous talent and lack of effort, she is talented. The actress does occasionally see her in projects, but she does update her followers on her social media. Usman and Moomal have been married for a while, and whenever they travel or go out, she makes sure to take pictures and send them to him.

Moomal also posts photos of herself and her baby on Instagram since, as usual, fans are interested in learning more about celebrities and their families.

The Tawaan actress has been spending time with her son and husband in Singapore as she is on the move once more. This small family is undoubtedly enjoying themselves at the markets and other public places.

