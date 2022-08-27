More of a “battle” is portrayed by Meghan Markle

It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are prepared to surprise the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex apparently conducted a “12-week fight” with the UK relatives after criticizing them in the first episode of Archetypes.

Duncan Larcombe, a specialist, said in a statement to The Daily Beast that “this was the opening shot in Meghan’s 12-week war.”

Because Meghan is speaking in her own terms, doing what she wants on her own program, and using the first opportunity to stick the knife in, it has the potential to be far more harmful than the Oprah interview.

Omid Scobie, a royal author, said the royals are concerned about what Meghan will say next.

“After the show’s premiere on Tuesday, I’m told Buckingham Palace staff members were obviously not remaining calm or carrying on because they were anxious about what else would be revealed over the following 12 weeks.

“It’s obvious that Meghan now has her voice back after being institutionalized and rendered voiceless.

“For those who came after her before Harry, this voice will sound quite familiar. But this time, she’s bringing a whole movement with it.”

