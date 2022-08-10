Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar step out for dinner

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar were spotted out last night.

They were celebrating the latter’s birthday.

After dinner, the couple strolled outside and posed for the photographers.

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar stepped out for dinner last night as they were celebrating the latter’s birthday.

Last night, Mouni Roy and her spouse Suraj Nambiar were photographed out and about in the city. The two were just as cute as always, and Mouni looked gorgeous in a floral outfit.

Last night, the actress attended Suraj’s birthday festivities August 9. Everyone has long been in awe with the couple, and pictures from the celebrations have made their way online.

The way she chose to embrace and kiss a few of her followers outdoors, though, caught our attention. We believe it’s lovely that she did so, and her gesture may have just gained her fans online.

The fans were admiring the diva and appeared to be in awe of her. They were all grinning as Mouni extended a cordial welcome.

In the meantime, Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa in January 2022. They have been dating for some time but only became engaged this past year.

On the professional front, Mouni most recently appeared alongside Remo D’souza and Sonali Bendre as a judge on Dance India Dance Little Masters season 6.

Next up, she’s scheduled to appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Everyone liked her debut movie appearance, so now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what she has in store for her fans.

On September 9, 2022, the movie is scheduled for release.

