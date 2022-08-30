Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mouni Roy weaves ethnic charm in ivory saree: see photos

Mouni Roy weaves ethnic charm in ivory saree: see photos

Articles
Advertisement
Mouni Roy weaves ethnic charm in ivory saree: see photos

Mouni Roy weaves ethnic charm in ivory saree: see photos

Advertisement
  • Mouni Roy pleased her fans with her sizzling pictures.
  • She was stunning in an ivory saree.
  • Aashka Goradia left a lovely comment on her photos.
Advertisement

Mouni Roy uploaded new photos of herself wearing a chic saree to Instagram. Mouni freely admits to loving sarees and never misses an opportunity to wear one. She selected an ivory dress with gorgeous glittering details for her newest photo shoot.

Mouni wore a saree from the Sawan Gandhi line. It had a lovely scalloped border and was enhanced with beautiful mukaish work. The sensual shirt that came with the dreamy six yards was richly embellished with mirror and cut-dana work.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Advertisement

The intricate neck choker that Mouni wore elevated the ethnic allure even further. The diva, who has a great preference for beauty, was flawless in her glam look. She had a polished, dewy appearance and allowed her kohl-lined eyes speak for themselves. She selected a brick-red lipshade to round off her look.

Also Read

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar step out for dinner
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar step out for dinner

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar were spotted out last night. They...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netflix series Thieves of the Wood will be leaving after 3 years
Netflix series Thieves of the Wood will be leaving after 3 years
Jonnie Irwin receives best wishes from fans as he fights cancer
Jonnie Irwin receives best wishes from fans as he fights cancer
Keanu Reeves discloses 'John Wick' Spinoff details at CCXP
Keanu Reeves discloses 'John Wick' Spinoff details at CCXP
Keanu Reeves performs at CCXP for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Keanu Reeves performs at CCXP for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Meghan imposed her narrative on Harry?
Meghan imposed her narrative on Harry?
Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil blockbuster
Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil blockbuster
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story