Mouni Roy weaves ethnic charm in ivory saree: see photos

Mouni Roy pleased her fans with her sizzling pictures.

She was stunning in an ivory saree.

Aashka Goradia left a lovely comment on her photos.

Mouni Roy uploaded new photos of herself wearing a chic saree to Instagram. Mouni freely admits to loving sarees and never misses an opportunity to wear one. She selected an ivory dress with gorgeous glittering details for her newest photo shoot.

Mouni wore a saree from the Sawan Gandhi line. It had a lovely scalloped border and was enhanced with beautiful mukaish work. The sensual shirt that came with the dreamy six yards was richly embellished with mirror and cut-dana work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The intricate neck choker that Mouni wore elevated the ethnic allure even further. The diva, who has a great preference for beauty, was flawless in her glam look. She had a polished, dewy appearance and allowed her kohl-lined eyes speak for themselves. She selected a brick-red lipshade to round off her look.

