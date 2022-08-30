MUA Sara Ali throws a star-studded birthday party for her daughter 

Sara Ali recently celebrated the ninth birthday of her daughter Zainab.

A number of well-known Pakistani celebrities, including Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Sidra Niazi, and others, attended the party.

Sara owns her saloon named “Sara Salon And Spa” in Karachi.

Advertisement

Sara Ali is a well-known makeup artist for celebrities who has received nominations for awards. One of the most well-known makeup artists, Sara owns her saloon “Sara Salon And Spa” in Karachi. Several Pakistani actresses had the opportunity for Sara to dress them up on their special day. In 2019, Sara created her own cosmetics brand, “Sara Ali Cosmetics,” promising to provide the highest calibre cosmetics. Sara Ali is happily married and the mother of two stunning girls.

Sara Ali recently celebrated the ninth birthday of her daughter Zainab. A number of well-known Pakistani celebrities, including Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Sidra Niazi, and others, attended the birthday party. The birthday girl looked just gorgeous as she wore a Saboor Aly-made long tail blue tiny dress.

While posting the images, Sara wrote “We were planning this birthday since a few week and it finally happened after the monsoon season, we were feeling a little uncomfortable throwing this party amidst the situation in our country, so we decided to donate generously IA.”

Have a look at birthday pictures!

Advertisement

Also Read Saboor Aly flaunts a chic look at Sara Ali’s brunch party Saboor Aly attended the opening party for Sara Ali's cosmetic line with...