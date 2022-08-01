Mumbai Police has given Salman Khan gun licence for self-defense

Salman Khan has reportedly been issued a gun license for self-protection.

He had also updated his regular car to a bulletproof land cruiser.

Salman Khan as of late applied for a firearm permit after he and his dad Salim Khan got a passing danger toward the beginning of June, only days after Punjabi vocalist Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead close to Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

Advertisement

The letter purportedly had two signatories with simply the initials G.B and L.B-which are being deciphered as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi, who had compromised the entertainer in 2018 as well and his Canada-based helper Goldy Brar.

A couple of days back, Salman was likewise seen at the Mumbai police base camp as he visited Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, which is the point at which the permitting methodology was finished.

Presently, as indicated by Hindustan Times, Salman has been given a weapon permit for self-insurance in the midst of death dangers. He had likewise refreshed his standard vehicle to an unbeatable land cruiser.

The report expressed that a senior IPS official affirmed that the permit was printed and as indicated by the method, the document was shipped off the workplace of the delegate magistrate of police (zone 9) for confirmation as well as to really take a look at the lawbreaker record.

Further, the authorities added that once the archive confirmation and historical verification were cleared, taking a gander at the reality of the danger the police base camp cleared the record.

Purportedly, Salman’s delegate gathered the permit from the gun permit branch in the police base camp and it was given over subsequent to taking the affirmation of the individual.

Advertisement

In the mean time, on the work front, Salman Khan is at present chipping away at Farhad Samji’s executive Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde.

It is supposed to be coordinated by Maneesh Sharma and will deliver on April 21, 2023.

As per media reports, the film will likewise star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma ahead of the pack. Afterward, Salman additionally has films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Godfather, Ved, and No Entry Mein Entry.

Also Read Ratna Pathak Shah lands in trouble for her ‘Karwa Chauth’ remarks Actress Ratna Pathak Shah has drawn criticism for recent remarks she made...