Muneeb Butt talks about Minal Khan’s Instagram viral scandal

Muneeb Butt has spoken out in support of Minal Khan.

Minal was criticised for copying Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story.

He said he and his family were ‘all giggling’ when the news went viral.

Advertisement

Muneeb Butt is a Pakistani actor who works in Urdu cinema and television. He started acting in 2012 and since then appeared in many notable television serials.

The captivating Instagram account of Lollywood actress Minal Khan is evidence of her artistic sensibility and spirit of exploration.

Her social media posts frequently take fans on a tour of her travel destinations, or beach vacations. The Jalan actress, however, got herself into trouble when she mimicked American socialite Kylie Jenner’s Instagram tale.

She was mocked online for removing the name Jenner from the image before sharing it as her own.

In response to the uproar surrounding the Ishq Hai actor, Muneeb Butt has now offered his opinion.

The Daldal actor revealed information about Hasna Mana Hai. The Koi Chand Rakh actor said, ‘When this news was viral on social media, we were all laughing and the family’s WhatsApp group was flooded with memes on Minal.”

Advertisement

We were all giggling when this news went popular on social media, and Minal memes filled the family’s WhatsApp group.

Butt has received appreciation for his outstanding performance in the drama serial Qismat, which also stars Hira Mani, Aiza Awan, and Noor Hassan.

Also Read Muneeb Butt shares picture with his daughter Amal Muneeb Butt is a Pakistani actor. Amal Muneeb is the cute little...