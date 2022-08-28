Mushk Kaleem enjoys her lavish 28th birthday celebration

Mushk Kaleem is one of the best models to ever walk the runway.

Mushk Kaleem, a supermodel from Pakistan and a fashion legend, is ageing like a fine wine. Fans may find it difficult to tell the difference between Kaleem’s lavish on-screen existence and real life because she is one of the best models to ever walk the runway with grace and style. The model, who turned 28 this year, recently enjoyed a private celebration of her birthday with her close friends and family.

Kaleem could be seen happy and joyful around her family in a video she shared that was made up of various images and candid moments.

As Kaleem noted, “I spent my 28th birthday with the people I truly appreciate and love. I appreciate you planning the nicest birthday weekend, @nadirzia. Baby, I love you. I’m very happy to have my day1s for another year, and hopefully many more. Cheers!”

In December 2021, Kaleem and her longtime love Nadir Zia got married. She has walked the runway for many Pakistani designers and served as the face of numerous regional companies.

