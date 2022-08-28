Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mushk Kaleem enjoys her lavish 28th birthday celebration

Mushk Kaleem enjoys her lavish 28th birthday celebration

Articles
Advertisement
Mushk Kaleem enjoys her lavish 28th birthday celebration

Mushk Kaleem enjoys her lavish 28th birthday celebration

Advertisement
  • Mushk Kaleem is one of the best models to ever walk the runway.
  • Mushk and her longtime love Nadir Zia got married.
  • She could be seen happy and joyful around her family in a video she shared
Advertisement

Mushk Kaleem, a supermodel from Pakistan and a fashion legend, is ageing like a fine wine. Fans may find it difficult to tell the difference between Kaleem’s lavish on-screen existence and real life because she is one of the best models to ever walk the runway with grace and style. The model, who turned 28 this year, recently enjoyed a private celebration of her birthday with her close friends and family.

Kaleem could be seen happy and joyful around her family in a video she shared that was made up of various images and candid moments.

As Kaleem noted, “I spent my 28th birthday with the people I truly appreciate and love. I appreciate you planning the nicest birthday weekend, @nadirzia. Baby, I love you. I’m very happy to have my day1s for another year, and hopefully many more. Cheers!”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mushk Kaleem (@mushkkaleem)

Advertisement

In December 2021, Kaleem and her longtime love Nadir Zia got married. She has walked the runway for many Pakistani designers and served as the face of numerous regional companies.

Also Read

Mushk Kaleem looks gorgeous in her reception ceremony
Mushk Kaleem looks gorgeous in her reception ceremony

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem looks gorgeous in her reception ceremony living up to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story