Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nadia Afghan gets emotional while recalling her epic character

Nadia Afghan gets emotional while recalling her epic character

Articles
Advertisement
Nadia Afghan gets emotional while recalling her epic character

Nadia Afghan gets emotional while recalling her epic character

Advertisement

Nadia Afghan, one of the show’s stars, never gets to taste “Shahana Batool’s” fame, though. We remain smitten with all the characters and their plotlines three years after the Ramadan thriller Suno Chanda.

The actress from Shashlik admitted that she hasn’t seen a single episode of either the show or any of her previous shows.

Also Read

Nadia Afghan remembers her time with Sarmad Khoosat in Shashlick
Nadia Afghan remembers her time with Sarmad Khoosat in Shashlick

The well-known Suno Chanda actress posted on Instagram to remember the Shashlick...

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “It may come as a surprise to you all but i never watched Suno Chanda. Just bits and pieces of it. I never watch any of my dramas. Whenever a director asks me after a scene if I want to look at what I have done. I always say no. I always try to give it my all but I can never ever see it. I watched this clip today and I laughed. And for the first time I actually thought Shahana was not bad. I think I pulled it off pretty ok.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Nadia Afgan (@nadiaafgan)

She portrays the well-known Shahana Batool, a Punjabi woman and the mother of Arsalan Jamshed, who is portrayed by Farhan Saeed, in Suno Chanda.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story