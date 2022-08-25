Nadia Afghan gets emotional while recalling her epic character

Nadia Afghan, one of the show’s stars, never gets to taste “Shahana Batool’s” fame, though. We remain smitten with all the characters and their plotlines three years after the Ramadan thriller Suno Chanda.

The actress from Shashlik admitted that she hasn’t seen a single episode of either the show or any of her previous shows.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “It may come as a surprise to you all but i never watched Suno Chanda. Just bits and pieces of it. I never watch any of my dramas. Whenever a director asks me after a scene if I want to look at what I have done. I always say no. I always try to give it my all but I can never ever see it. I watched this clip today and I laughed. And for the first time I actually thought Shahana was not bad. I think I pulled it off pretty ok.”

She portrays the well-known Shahana Batool, a Punjabi woman and the mother of Arsalan Jamshed, who is portrayed by Farhan Saeed, in Suno Chanda.