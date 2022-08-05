Naga Chaitanya: Aamir Khan called to offer Laal Singh Chaddha

Naga Chaitanya will play the role of Balaraju Bodi in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Film is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

Based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.

Naga Chaitanya is a well known Telugu entertainer and he is good to go to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which likewise stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the number one spot.

Naga Chaitanya plays the companion of Khan’s Laal Singh in the film and will be found in the job of Balaraju Bodi. It is a revamp of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself depends on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of a similar name.

Presently, in a selective discussion with Pinkvilla, Naga discussed how he stowed Laal Singh Chaddha and uncovered that Aamir by and by referred to him as: “I got a call one morning from the casting team saying that they are looking out for someone to cast in Laal Singh (Chaddha) for Bubba aka Balaraju Bodi’s role.

I was like maybe they are just shopping around and checking who is available, who wants to do it, but a few hours later, Aamir sir video called me and I was shocked because I don’t get a video call from an actor like Mr.

Aamir Khan very often and usually they ask if ‘You’re interested or would you like to come and meet’? but it was not like that. Aamir sir immediately called a few hours later and expressed his interest and wanted me to hear the script that night so I remember at 11.30 pm, Advait (Chandan) got on a Zoom call and he narrated the entire script to me.

It went up till 1:30-2:00 at night and that’s when I got all the energy I needed,”Naga added.

“When Aamir sir called itself, half the job was done. I was sure I wanted to do this film because working next to him is something, I was always looking forward to and you learn so much as an actor working with such people and after I heard the script it was the icing on the cake. Even though it’s a special role, it’s for about 20-30 minutes of the film, but my purpose is there throughout. It gives Laal’s character a direction and there are so many aspects in the film,” he said.

Further, imparting his #1 memory to Aamir, he expressed that in Kargil, they would drive for 2 hours to arrive at the area and he would close to Aamir in the vehicle. “He would eat breakfast, and play his favourite songs for me. He has got a huge collection of the 70s, 80s & 90s Hindi songs. He is very particular about the lyrics and my Hindi isn’t the best, so he would explain the lyrics,” Naga said.

Naga discussed why it took him 13 years to do Hindi film and said that when he at first got going his vocation, he invested the greater part of his energy dominating and working on himself in the Telugu film in view of the obligation of coming from a group of phenomenal entertainers and producers.

Naga said that his entire being has forever been in the South film however he has consistently cherished Hindi film and the substance the creators do.

“They really push the boundary and there’s so much talent too. When I wanted to come here, I wanted to come with the right presentation and wanted someone like Aamir sir to guide and present me here because the first impression is very important and the judgment is formed based on that.”

The entertainer added that Laal Singh Chaddha was the perfect open door and said that regardless of whether it happened 13 years, the best thing happened to him. In the interim, the film is booked to deliver on 11 August 2022.

