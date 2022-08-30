Nagarjuna celebrated his 63rd birthday on August 29 at home with wife Amala Akkineni and their son Akhil.

Nagarjuna will soon be seen in the Brahmastra movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Nagarjuna will be appearing in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva this October.

Nagarjuna the actor celebrated his special day at home with wife Amala Akkineni and their son Akhil Akkineni.

On August 29, Nagarjuna celebrated his birthday. Nagarjuna, who will shortly be seen in the Brahmastra movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, turned 63 and spent his special day at home with his family.

The celebration was captured on Instagram by Amala Akkineni and Akhil Akkineni, the son of Nagarjuna. Prior to the actor cutting two pink birthday cakes, the group of three gathered for the ideal family picture.

Akhil posted a picture of himself and his parents from Nagarjuna birthday on Monday. Inside their home, Akhil, Amala, and Nagarjuna can be seen grinning and posing for the camera. The family is not visible with Chaitanya Akkineni.]

Akhil wore a beige shirt, Amala was spotted in a blue top, while Nagarjuna was dressed in a patterned yellow T-shirt.

Sharing their photo, captured before the cake-cutting session, Akhil wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday my king (Nagarjuna)! Love these moments; blessed! Have the best year ahead.” Soon, fans flooded the comments section of his post with messages like ‘happy birthday king’ and ‘Happy birthday Nagarjuna sir’.

Amala shared the family photo on Instagram as well. She wished her “darling husband” a happy birthday in the caption and thanked their supporters and admirers for their support.

She wrote, “A special day ends with a special moment – Happy birthday to my darling husband. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and blessings on our special day.”

Many celebs also shared their birthday wishes and love for Nagarjuna on Monday. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, ‘Happy birthday Nagarjuna! Wishing you happiness and abundance always!” Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and shared his photo with Nagarjuna, and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dear friend. Wish you good health, happiness and success always!” Dulquer Salmaan shared his photo with Nagarjuna as he wished him. He tweeted, “Wishing the wonderful and stylish king Nagarjuna garu (sir), our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday! Lots and lots of love!”

The action thriller The Ghost will feature Nagarjuna in the next movie. Along with Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyenga, it is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The movie will debut on October 5. Prior to that, Nagarjuna will be appearing alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy in the fantasy-drama Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.