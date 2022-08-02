Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will

Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will

Articles
Advertisement
Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will

Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will

Advertisement
  • Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will.
  • Country singer, 76, shot herself in the head on April 30 at her Tennessee farmhouse.
  • Larry Strickland, her 33-year-old husband, is executor of her estate.
Advertisement

 Naomi Judd Country singer has left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will.

She chose Larry Strickland, her 33-year-old husband, to be the executor of her estate instead, giving him “complete authority and discretion” over her assets “without the approval of any court.”

After a protracted struggle with her mental health, Judd, 76, shot herself in the head on April 30 in an upstairs bedroom of her Tennessee farmhouse.

Nearly five years prior to her suicide, in November 2017, she wrote her will and was deemed to be of “sound mind and disposing memory” at the time of approval.

Also Read

Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is return to country music of ’80s
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is return to country music of ’80s

Ronnie Dunn's new album, 100 Proof Neon, is his sixth solo album....

Along with her oldest daughter Wynonna, 58, Judd was a member of the country singing trio The Judds; Wynonna is allegedly outraged by the choice.

Advertisement

According to Judd’s will, Strickland is entitled to “appropriate pay” for his work as executor.

According to a source close to Wynonna, the singer is upset that Judd left her out of his will and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”

It is uncertain if Wynonna and Ashley’s dwellings are regarded as a part of Judd’s estate despite the fact that both daughters have residences on the 1,000-acre property in greater Nashville.

It happens only days after actress Ashley, 54, revealed her mother’s passing to 63-year-old grief expert David Kessler on his “Healing” podcast, saying: “It was abrupt and traumatic, and my world is upside-down.

Also Read

Angelina Jolie spotted dancing in TikTok video at daughter Zahara’s Spelman college send off
Angelina Jolie spotted dancing in TikTok video at daughter Zahara’s Spelman college send off

The actress shared a video of her dancing at the send-off bash...

“I look back on my childhood and I realise I grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness.”

Advertisement

She recalled the “different behavioural expressions, interactions, flights of fancy, choices” made by her mum and said “I understand were an expression of the disease”.

Ashley added: “I understand that and know that she was in pain and can today understand that she was absolutely doing the best she could, and if she could have done it differently, she would have.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Larsa Pippen criticized Guerdy Abraira calling her the ‘fakest’ housewife
Larsa Pippen criticized Guerdy Abraira calling her the ‘fakest’ housewife
Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attended Sidharth-Kiara's reception
Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attended Sidharth-Kiara's reception
Alicia and John to favorite former characters for 2023 Super Bowl commercials  
Alicia and John to favorite former characters for 2023 Super Bowl commercials  
Kelis reveals what she really thinks about her hit song Milkshake
Kelis reveals what she really thinks about her hit song Milkshake
Kendall Jenner fans accused her for photoshop fail
Kendall Jenner fans accused her for photoshop fail
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story