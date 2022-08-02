Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will

Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will.

Country singer, 76, shot herself in the head on April 30 at her Tennessee farmhouse.

Larry Strickland, her 33-year-old husband, is executor of her estate.

Naomi Judd Country singer has left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will.

She chose Larry Strickland, her 33-year-old husband, to be the executor of her estate instead, giving him “complete authority and discretion” over her assets “without the approval of any court.”

After a protracted struggle with her mental health, Judd, 76, shot herself in the head on April 30 in an upstairs bedroom of her Tennessee farmhouse.

Nearly five years prior to her suicide, in November 2017, she wrote her will and was deemed to be of “sound mind and disposing memory” at the time of approval.

Along with her oldest daughter Wynonna, 58, Judd was a member of the country singing trio The Judds; Wynonna is allegedly outraged by the choice.

According to Judd’s will, Strickland is entitled to “appropriate pay” for his work as executor.

According to a source close to Wynonna, the singer is upset that Judd left her out of his will and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”

It is uncertain if Wynonna and Ashley’s dwellings are regarded as a part of Judd’s estate despite the fact that both daughters have residences on the 1,000-acre property in greater Nashville.

It happens only days after actress Ashley, 54, revealed her mother’s passing to 63-year-old grief expert David Kessler on his “Healing” podcast, saying: “It was abrupt and traumatic, and my world is upside-down.

“I look back on my childhood and I realise I grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness.”

She recalled the “different behavioural expressions, interactions, flights of fancy, choices” made by her mum and said “I understand were an expression of the disease”.

Ashley added: “I understand that and know that she was in pain and can today understand that she was absolutely doing the best she could, and if she could have done it differently, she would have.”