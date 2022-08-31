‘Narcos’ producer charges partner for not paying ‘$1 million’

Jose Padilha filed a lawsuit against Eric Newman.

The company has not disclosed many millions of dollars in revenues.

The lawsuit seeks to recover punitive damages.

One of the creators of the popular Netflix series Narcos, Jose Padilha, filed a lawsuit against Eric Newman on behalf of outstanding profits totaling a staggering $1 million.

The complaint asserts that Newman and his business have not disclosed to the plaintiffs “many millions of dollars in revenues originating from or connected to “Narcos”.”

According to the terms of the 50-50 agreement, the lawsuit seeks to recover punitive damages as well as 50% of any unreported revenues.

The Narcos producer claims that he and Newman “completed the deal” to co-produce a television series called Narcos about Colombian cocaine lord Pablo Escobar in 2013. The series and its follow-up finished its six seasons on the streaming platform.

In the past, Katie O’Connell Marsh, the former CEO of Gaumont Television, accused the company that created Narcos for Netflix of breaking the terms of the agreement after complaining that she hadn’t gotten the agreed upon earnings from the series.

