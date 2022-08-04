Naseebo Lal’s son sings ‘Tu Jhoom’ goes viral, watch video

Advertisement
Articles
  • Naseebo Lal posted a video while singing his mother’s popular song Tu Jhoom.
  • Social media users have praised the newcomer.
  • The soulful song “Tu Jhoom” is from Coke Studio season 14.
The son of legendary singer Naseebo Lal, Murad Hussain, has captured the hearts of online users with his strong singing. The teenage singer posted the video of herself performing the No. 1 hit song from Coke Studio, “Tu Jhoom,” on social media.

Social media users have praised the newcomer for his musical prowess and the video has received an incredible response.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

The young boy serenades him in a video that artist Arbaz Khan first posted on his Instagram account by performing the soulful song “Tu Jhoom” from Coke Studio season 14.

The star son gave a spectacular performance of the song by the iconic artist combo Abida Perveen and Naseebo Lal in the most recent season of the musical show, nailing the high notes and rhythm of the song.

Also Read

Naseebo Lal wows fans with his performance
Naseebo Lal wows fans with his performance

Naseebo Lal, one of the most famous singers in Pakistan, recently did...

