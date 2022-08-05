Naseebo Lal’s Son takes social media by storm after singing ‘Tu Jhoom’

The veteran vocalist Naseebo Lal is well known for her songs with high notes and melodies. Her son Murad Hussain is in a run to win the hearts of the audience with a soothing voice after presenting several melodramatic performances.

The latest video of the young boy singing his mother’s well-known song Tu Jhoom has gone viral online.

Pakistani singer-songwriter Naseebo Lal usually performs in the Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu, and Marwari languages. She also participated in conventional Pakistani theatre performances.

The singer made his Coke Studio season 9 debut as a featured artist. Her collaboration with Aima Baig and Young Stunners on the song Groove Mera is an absolute smash. With her wonderful voice, the singer in Coke Studio season 14 captures the hearts of the viewers.

Also Read Naseebo Lal wows fans with his performance Naseebo Lal, one of the most famous singers in Pakistan, recently did...

Advertisement

Coke Studio’s 14th season got underway with a bang. The song “Tu Jhoom,” which features Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen, became an instant hit among the show’s diehard followers. The song’s YouTube views surpassed six million in a matter of days!

When he struck the high notes of the soulful song, the Internet went crazy. Musician Arbaz Khan created the TikTok video.