Nasir Khan Jan goes viral as he joins ‘Kesariya’ bandwagon

Bollywood song Kesariya fever doesn’t appear to be abating anytime soon, as praise and praise for the romantic number are coming in from all over the world.

Since its release, the first song from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Kesariya, has become popular. The song, which was masterfully sung by Arijit Singh, features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the music video.

Nasir Khan Jan, a rising star on Pakistan’s social media, has recently joined Kesariya’s fan base and expressed his love for the song by posting singing videos.

“Mention your friends who love my beautiful voice????????”, he captioned his post.

Have a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by nasir khanjan (@nasirkhanjanofficial_)

Nasir Khan Jan and his wife had already been blessed with a baby boy. On Twitter, he uploaded a video of himself and his infant along with the announcement.

Advertisement