Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Natasha Khalid’s pictures form her trip to Italy goes viral

Natasha Khalid’s pictures form her trip to Italy goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Natasha Khalid’s pictures form her trip to Italy goes viral

Natasha Khalid’s pictures form her trip to Italy goes viral

Advertisement
  • Natasha Ali Lakhani is Noor Jehan’s granddaughter and make-up artist.
  • She is a social media influencer who shared breathtaking views into her personal and professional lives.
  • This time, she shared images and videos from her family’s trip to Italy.
Advertisement

Natasha Khalid, a well-known Pakistani makeup artist and the granddaughter of legendary Noor Jehan, is currently on vacation with her entire family. Natasha chose to take a break from her demanding work schedule and spend her holidays in Italy, just like every other star.

Natasha and her family are surely having the time of their lives in Italy, which is recognised as one of the top tourist attractions in the world. The netizens were in awe of the lovely location when Natasha posted some captivating vacation photos from her trip to Italy on her official Instagram account. The family has been seen touring several of Italy’s exotic and fascinating cities, including Rome. Let’s have a look at the photos Natasha supplied!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Natasha Ali Lakhani’s adorable video with her husband goes viral
Natasha Ali Lakhani’s adorable video with her husband goes viral

Natasha Ali Lakhani is Noor Jehan's granddaughter and make-up artist. She is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
Ali Zafar sings
Ali Zafar sings "Ek Ladki ko Dekha" for Javed Akhtar
'Emily the Criminal': A real tale story or Fiction?  
'Emily the Criminal': A real tale story or Fiction?  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appears to have skipped the 'wedding of the year'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appears to have skipped the 'wedding of the year'
Kang's Origin is not only the character in the MCU differ from the comics
Kang's Origin is not only the character in the MCU differ from the comics
Prince Andrew fears eviction from his £30 million mansion
Prince Andrew fears eviction from his £30 million mansion
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story