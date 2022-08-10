Natasha Khalid’s pictures form her trip to Italy goes viral

Natasha Ali Lakhani is Noor Jehan’s granddaughter and make-up artist.

She is a social media influencer who shared breathtaking views into her personal and professional lives.

This time, she shared images and videos from her family’s trip to Italy.

Natasha Khalid, a well-known Pakistani makeup artist and the granddaughter of legendary Noor Jehan, is currently on vacation with her entire family. Natasha chose to take a break from her demanding work schedule and spend her holidays in Italy, just like every other star.

Natasha and her family are surely having the time of their lives in Italy, which is recognised as one of the top tourist attractions in the world. The netizens were in awe of the lovely location when Natasha posted some captivating vacation photos from her trip to Italy on her official Instagram account. The family has been seen touring several of Italy’s exotic and fascinating cities, including Rome. Let’s have a look at the photos Natasha supplied!

