Naumaan Ijaz says he will throw his son out if he behaves like his reel son

Actor Naumaan Ijaz is currently enjoying the success of his television series Kesi Teri Khudgarzi, which also prominently features Atiqa Odho, Danish Taimoor, and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

Despite its impressive ratings, the drama has come under fire from viewers for glorifying Danish’s toxic character, Shamsher. The drama’s plot has come under fire from online users for being sexist and misogynistic.

The Mera Saeen actor was recently questioned on social media about what he would do if his real-life kid Zaviyar acted like his fictional son.

Ijaz quickly responded, saying that he would expel his son from their home.

Taimoor portrays Shamsher, the main character. He is a pampered brat who cannot accept rejection. His unhealthy infatuation with Mehak has drawn criticism from his audience.

The drama, which features Danish Taimoor and Durefishan Saleem as the key characters, romanticizes a toxic love story and portrays power plays as acts of love.