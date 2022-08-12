Nauman Ijaz shares hilarious workout mood, check out!

An actor of the highest caliber is Nauman Ijaz. He has constantly left the audience speechless with his portrayals of different characters.

He wins people over and serves as a model for aspiring actors who want to equal his skill and excellence on screen.

The sense of humor that Nauman Ijaz possesses is unmatched. Despite the fact that viewers are used to seeing him play serious roles, on his show G Sarkar, he exhibits his comedic side.

He also displayed this on his Instagram while sharing the struggle of working out and attempting to lose weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naumaan Ijaz (@m_naumaanijazofficial)

People thought his expression of the challenge of losing weight to be funny and could completely connect to it.