Nauman Ijaz spotted with family in a recent wedding

When Nauman Ijaz, his wife Rabia, and their son Zaviyar attended a family wedding, the Sang e Mah family, which included Haji Marjan, Zarsanga, and Hikmat Khan, clashed with the real-life family of Nauman Ijaz.

At the same event was Samiya Mumtaz, also known as Zarsanga. The guys were dashing in their suits, while the women looked stunning in their characteristic looks.

Have a look at some images from their family wedding:

Zaviyar Nauman is a new rising star in our entertainment industry. He is the legendary Nauman Ijaz’s son. His dedication and sincerity paid off, and we now have a spitting image of Nauman Ijaz on our screens.

He is currently winning the hearts of his fans in the ongoing drama serial Bakhrtawar alongside Yumna Zaidi. Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for Bakhrtawar, which was directed by Shahid Shafaat. It is the work of the well-known Momina Duraid.

