Naveen Waqar opens up about her split with ex-husband

Naveen Waqar became well-known after appearing in the hit television show Humsafar in 2011 alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. In 2012, Naveen wed comedian and actor Azfar Ali; however, the couple eventually got divorced for an undisclosed reason.

The next movie Carma, starring actress Naveen Waqar, will be released on September 2nd across Pakistan.

The Ainee Ki Ayegi Baraat star recently discussed how her marriage and divorce affected her in an interview. “Of course, it was difficult for me to go through this tough time during my career, because I was somebody who just started out. My first play was Humsafar and it just skyrocketed, giving me the spotlight”, says Navin.

She added, “It was a very difficult transition to go from there and then pull yourself out of it and stand up again. It required a lot of strength. This whole situation made me realize how strong I was to be able to step out of that and then build myself up again. It was a great transition period for me and yes that has absolutely made me into that person where I don’t want to share my personal life with others.”

While getting married to Waqar, it was claimed that Azfar didn’t actually divorce his previous wife but instead told her he had already done so.

Last year, while speaking in a live Instagram session, Waqar mentioned, “There is nothing wrong with being single, first of all,” she began. “It is one of the most important phases in a woman’s life where she is independent, where she is getting to live her dreams, achieve her goals, live life to the fullest. I think there is nothing wrong with that.”

Navin went on to highlight the obsession many have with women getting married. “If God forbid, I attend a wedding or an engagement, so many aunties ask me when I am getting married. So, I’m just thinking to myself, ‘Why am I being asked this question relentlessly? There are 15 men behind me who are balding and aging. Nobody says anything to them.’ I usually just respond that it is better to stay single and happy than marrying the wrong person.”

She remarked that if someone is supposed to get married, if that’s in their fate, then nothing will get in the way of it. “So, don’t listen to any kind of trash talk that comes your way. Understand that life is a gift and you are on this earth to do beautiful and amazing things and you do not have to get married in order to achieve that,” said the actor. “If anybody who is single right now, I think it’s a great time to make a bucket list and achieve all the things you want.”