Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads the new revenge thriller ‘Haddi’

Yash wants to work with ‘wonderful actor’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received admiration from "KGF" star Yash, who also...
The lead part in the upcoming “Haddi” vengeance drama film will be portrayed by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Zee Studios is producing the movie, which will be helmed by first-time director Akshat Ajay Sharma, the studio announced in a press statement on Tuesday.
The movie’s script was written by Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, who previously served as a second unit director on “Sacred Games” and as a dialogue writer in the recently released film “Major.”
The filmmaker noted that working alongside Siddiqui, who is most known for his highly praised performances in films like the “Gangs of Wasseypur” series, “Kahaani,” “Raman Raghav 2.0,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” and “Serious Men,” made “Haddi” memorable for him.
“Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience’s interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can’t wait to start filming,” Sharma added.
The project is produced by Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha of Anandita Studios and Zee Studios. It will be filmed in locations between Noida and Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh.
