Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads the new revenge thriller ‘Haddi’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls rehearsing with SRK as amazing

The lead part in the upcoming “Haddi” vengeance drama film will be portrayed by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Zee Studios is producing the movie, which will be helmed by first-time director Akshat Ajay Sharma, the studio announced in a press statement on Tuesday.

The production company also unveiled Siddiqui’s first image from the film, which depicts him posing on a chair while wearing a woman’s outfit.
“I have portrayed different interesting characters but ‘Haddi’ is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

The movie’s script was written by Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, who previously served as a second unit director on “Sacred Games” and as a dialogue writer in the recently released film “Major.”

The filmmaker noted that working alongside Siddiqui, who is most known for his highly praised performances in films like the “Gangs of Wasseypur” series, “Kahaani,” “Raman Raghav 2.0,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” and “Serious Men,” made “Haddi” memorable for him.

“Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience’s interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can’t wait to start filming,” Sharma added.

The project is produced by Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha of Anandita Studios and Zee Studios. It will be filmed in locations between Noida and Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh.

