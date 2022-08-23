Neelam Muneer looks ethereal bridal attire

Advertisement
  • Neelam was featured in a picture shoot, where she wore a stunning red and gold embroidered lehenga ensemble  
  • She looked stunning in her bridal ensemble covered with golden elaborate embroidery and her orange lehenga
  • Her outfit was completed by royal jewellery and some sheen makeup with a subtle lustre touch 
This time of year is peak wedding season. Learn from Neelum Muneer’s example and you too may be a timeless beauty on your wedding day. The actress has kept her youthful glow and holds her own against any current it girl.

Neelum looked stunning in her crimson bridal ensemble covered with golden elaborate embroidery and her orange lehenga, which was extensively ornamented with sequins. Her outfit was completed by dramatic royal jewellery and some sheen makeup with a subtle lustre touch; she was really stunning.

This is one of the few times we get to see Neelum Muneer striking a goddesslike bridal pose. Actress is here to prove that red lehengas for weddings will never go out of style.

Recently, the actress was featured in a picture shoot, where she wore a stunning red and gold embroidered lehenga ensemble. The trademark crimson hue of her dress will have you reaching for some similar pieces in your own wedding wardrobe.

Neelum’s beauty picks with the lehenga set featured bold red lip shade, metallic gold stardust eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes accentuated with sleek liner, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, and bronzed glowing skin. The diva looked like an ultimate royal queen channeling her royalty.

This beautiful flared lehenga will make for an ideal day-wedding look for a modern bride. It will help you make a memorable fashion statement and can also be recycled long after your wedding day for various family functions and more.

