Neena Gupta dines with ‘beautiful’ daughter Masaba in Italy

Neena Gupta says will do anything for Masaba but not for husband

Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta are vacationing in Italy.

The mother-daughter team appeared together in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2.

Neena will appear in the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan movie Goodbye, alongside Vikas Bahl and Mandanna.

Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta are currently in Italy. Neena uploaded a video from there on Friday to her Instagram account.

Neena Gupta, an actress, is now vacationing in Italy. On Friday, she uploaded a video of herself from Florence, Italy.

In the video, her daughter Masaba Gupta also appeared. Recently, the mother-daughter team appeared together in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2.

As she shared the video, she captioned it, “Sach Kahun Toh (Honestly speaking), ‘Betis (Daughters) are the Best’. @masabagupta.” In the clip, Neena says, “This is Florence. We are sitting outside a hotel, having dinner. It is so beautiful. The food is so beautiful and I am with my very beautiful daughter.”

Masaba Gupta added, “More like beautiful stressed out daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Both seasons of the Netflix sitcom Masaba Masaba costarred Masaba and Neena. The first season of the show debuted in 2020, while the second season just recently began airing.

Along with Neena and Masaba, it also includes Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

In the 1982 film Saath Saath, Neena made her acting debut. Later, she had appearances in films like Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda. Neena was also cast in a variety of foreign films, such as Cotton Mary, In Custody, and The Deceivers, in addition to well-known TV shows like Mirza Ghalib and Saans.

Neena will appear in the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan movie Goodbye. Both Rashmika Mandanna and Vikas Bahl will play characters in the film.