In 2017, Neena shared a picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking for good parts to play.” Several Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra lauded Neena’s move. In a new interview with Etimes, Neena has said, “I did not get work because of my Insta posts, I got it because of Badhaai Ho. That film changed the course for me. I was recognised as a good actor and that got me more work and respect. It’s unbelievable at times to see such good work coming to me now.” She added, “They are offering and accepting me in varied roles. Having said that, even today, some filmmakers prefer to take a yesteryear heroine instead of me in a role, just like it was back in the day because she was more known in her younger days. It has happened — that I was offered a role and then I came to know that they have replaced me with another actress who was a bigger name in her heydays.” In 1982, Neena Gupta made her acting debut in the film Saath Saath. She later appeared in movies like Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Mandi, Rihaee, and Drishti. Advertisement Also Read Tiger Shroff ‘Got Attracted’ to Akanksha Sharma after his breakup with Disha Patani Multiple reports suggest that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no longer... Additionally, Neena was cast in a number of foreign productions, including Cotton Mary, In Custody, and The Deceivers, as well as well-known TV programmes like Mirza Ghalib and Saans. Neena most recently appeared in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, which stars her daughter Masaba Gupta. The next film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, will feature her. Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vikas Bahl will both appear in the movie.