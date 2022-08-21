Neena Gupta was concerned when Vivek talked about his relation

Neena Gupta is married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra since 2008.

She welcomed her daughter Masaba Gupta in 1989 with her then boyfriend, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Neena and Masaba have appeared together in both seasons of Masaba Masaba on Netflix.

Advertisement

Neena Gupta invited her girl Masaba Gupta in 1989 with her boyfriend, previous West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Since, Vivian was at that point wedded, she raised Masaba alone.

In 2008, Neena got hitched to sanctioned bookkeeper Vivek Mehra. In an old meeting, Vivek got serious about the bond he imparted to Masaba.

Neena and Masaba have showed up together in the two times of Masaba on Netflix. The primary time of the show was delivered in 2020 and the subsequent season delivered the month before.

In an old meeting, Vivek discussed his bond with Masaba, “With Masaba, it’s excellent. These days she is taking a lot of my time as we discuss work. I help and advise her and that shows she trusts me. And I too have equal trust on her,” he said.

Masaba was a teenager when they got married, he added. “We went out for four-five years before tying the knot. And while Masaba was a little concerned in the first few days, she took to me. I am a very likable guy,”he said.

Neena made her acting presentation with Saath in1982. She later acted in movies like Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda.

Advertisement

Neena additionally stowed a few worldwide ventures like The Deceivers, In Custody, and Cotton Mary, as well as famous TV shows like Mirza Ghalib and Saans.

She will be seen next in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. The movie is coordinated by Vikas Bahl and will likewise star entertainer Rashmika Mandanna.

Neena was recently hitched to Amlan Kusum Ghose while she was finishing her graduation however they got separated later.

She was subsequently drawn in to Pandit Jasraj’s child Shaarangdev however they canceled it later. In the last part of the 1980s she got into a relationship with Vivian and invited Masaba Gupta.

She is hitched to Vivek beginning around 2008.

Also Read After Shehzada’s climax scene, Kartik Aaryan slept for ten hours Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the top-most actors in Bollywood. His...

Advertisement